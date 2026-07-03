Latest Stories
Lance 'Un' Rivera Responds to Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle With Open Letter
After Jay-Z referenced their infamous 1999 stabbing in his Roots Picnic freestyle, Lance "Un" Rivera responded with an open letter praising the rapper's influence while urging him to stop revisiting the decades-old incident for promotional purposes.
Talay Riley, Songwriter for Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, and Khalid, Dead at 35
Inside the killing of the songwriter behind records for Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, and Khalid after a quiet East London morning turned deadly.
17-Year-Old Who Fatally Stabbed High School Track Athlete at Track Meet Charged With Murder
The suspect's family has raised over $600,000 for his legal defense fund.
Rob Reiner's Son Jake Speaks About His Parents' Deaths: 'My Living Nightmare'
'Nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it,' he said.
Tory Lanez Sues California Prison for $100 Million Due to Stabbing
He wants $1 million per stab wound.
Stabbing at Pokémon Center Store in Tokyo Leaves Two Dead
Authorities are investigating after a fatal stabbing at the popular Tokyo location.
College Track Athlete Charged With Murder in Boyfriend’s Stabbing
Denita Jackson is accused of fatally stabbing fellow Lincoln University runner Kevaughn Goldson, 23.
Tokyo Man Suspected of Murdering Boss After His Bonus Was Allegedly Cut Without Explanation
Masahiro Yamanaka was reportedly arrested this month on suspicion of killing audio company president Akihiro Kawashima.
Kay Flock's Lawyer Denies Rapper Was Stabbed in Prison: 'He's Quite Well'
"His spirits remain high and he is resolved to continue to pursue justice in his case," Michael T. Ashley has revealed.
Man Stabs Barnes & Noble Customer to Death While She Browsed Books
Rita Loncharich was fatally stabbed inside a Barnes & Noble store in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, police said.
Rob Reiner and Wife Michele's Son Nick Arrested on Murder Charges, Bail Set at $4 Million (UPDATE)
The couple's son, Nick, is reportedly being questioned by authorities following the discovery of their bodies.
Grammy-Nominated Vocalist Jubilant Sykes Fatally Stabbed in Santa Monica, Son in Custody
Sykes earned a Grammy nod in 2010 for his performance in Leonard Bernstein's 'Mass.'
UAB Football Player Arrested After Stabbing Two Teammates Inside Team Facility
A teammate is now in custody as police investigate.
Mark Sanchez Missed Pre-Trial Hearing Because He's 'Recovering' From Stab Wounds, Says Lawyer
Sanchez's attorney, Tim Delaney, thanked the judge for allowing the embattled ex-NFL star's absence.
Judge Abruptly Exits Mark Sanchez Stabbing Case, Scraps Court Date
Judge Jennifer Prinz didn't give a reason for her recusal.
Mark Sanchez Released From Hospital, Booked After Stabbing
Sanchez thanked first responders and surgeons while walking out of the hospital.
Ian Watkins Death: 2 Men Arrested in Prison Stabbing of Lostprophets Singer
The singer was serving a 29-year sentence after being convicted of child sex crimes.
Indiana Prosecutor Calls Mark Sanchez’s Alleged Stabbing ‘Completely Unnecessary’
The Indiana prosecutor leading the charge against former NFL star Mark Sanchez says the alleged stabbing was 'unnecessary.'