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Lance Rivera in a suit with a white shirt on the left, and Jay-Z with sunglasses, dreadlocks, and a beanie on the right.
Music

Lance 'Un' Rivera Responds to Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle With Open Letter

After Jay-Z referenced their infamous 1999 stabbing in his Roots Picnic freestyle, Lance "Un" Rivera responded with an open letter praising the rapper's influence while urging him to stop revisiting the decades-old incident for promotional purposes.

Mark Elibert11 days ago
Talay Riley, Songwriter Who Wrote Hits for Britney Spears & Dua Lipa, Dead After London Stabbing
Music

Talay Riley, Songwriter for Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, and Khalid, Dead at 35

Inside the killing of the songwriter behind records for Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, and Khalid after a quiet East London morning turned deadly.

Bernadette Giacomazzo38 days ago
Karmelo Anthony
Life

17-Year-Old Who Fatally Stabbed High School Track Athlete at Track Meet Charged With Murder

The suspect's family has raised over $600,000 for his legal defense fund.

tara mahadevan45 days ago
Actor/director Rob Reiner (R) and Michele Reiner attend the wedding ceremony and celebration for Proposition 8 Plaintiffs Paul Katami and Jeff Zarrillo on June 28, 2014 at The Beverly Hilton. Hilton is committed to ensuring that every guest feels cared for, valued and respected, and sets the stage for LGBT travelers, no matter what the occasion..
Pop Culture

Rob Reiner's Son Jake Speaks About His Parents' Deaths: 'My Living Nightmare'

'Nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it,' he said.

Holly Riordan83 days ago
Tory Lanez
Music

Tory Lanez Sues California Prison for $100 Million Due to Stabbing

He wants $1 million per stab wound.

Trey Alston90 days ago
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Pop Culture

Stabbing at Pokémon Center Store in Tokyo Leaves Two Dead

Authorities are investigating after a fatal stabbing at the popular Tokyo location.

Holly Riordan112 days ago
Mugshot of Denita Jackson in a bright green top with a serious expression, against a plain background.
Life

College Track Athlete Charged With Murder in Boyfriend’s Stabbing

Denita Jackson is accused of fatally stabbing fellow Lincoln University runner Kevaughn Goldson, 23.

Alex Ocho141 days ago
Handcuffs
Life

Tokyo Man Suspected of Murdering Boss After His Bonus Was Allegedly Cut Without Explanation

Masahiro Yamanaka was reportedly arrested this month on suspicion of killing audio company president Akihiro Kawashima.

Joshua Espinoza168 days ago
Kay Flock.
Music

Kay Flock's Lawyer Denies Rapper Was Stabbed in Prison: 'He's Quite Well'

"His spirits remain high and he is resolved to continue to pursue justice in his case," Michael T. Ashley has revealed.

Trey Alston181 days ago
Barnes & Noble
Life

Man Stabs Barnes & Noble Customer to Death While She Browsed Books

Rita Loncharich was fatally stabbed inside a Barnes & Noble store in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, police said.

Jessica Mcbride202 days ago
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Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner stand together at a Human Rights Campaign event. Both are dressed in formal attire, smiling for the camera.
Pop Culture

Rob Reiner and Wife Michele's Son Nick Arrested on Murder Charges, Bail Set at $4 Million (UPDATE)

The couple's son, Nick, is reportedly being questioned by authorities following the discovery of their bodies.

Joe Price213 days ago
Jubilant Sykes, Grammy-winning Gospel & Opera Singer, Stabbed to Death in Santa Monica Home
Music

Grammy-Nominated Vocalist Jubilant Sykes Fatally Stabbed in Santa Monica, Son in Custody

Sykes earned a Grammy nod in 2010 for his performance in Leonard Bernstein's 'Mass.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo218 days ago
A football helmet with a gold finish, featuring a dragon logo breathing fire, associated with the UAB Blazers team.
Sports

UAB Football Player Arrested After Stabbing Two Teammates Inside Team Facility

A teammate is now in custody as police investigate.

Mark Elibert236 days ago
Mark Sanchez Missed Pre-Trial Hearing Because He's 'Recovering' From Stab Wounds, Says Lawyer
Sports

Mark Sanchez Missed Pre-Trial Hearing Because He's 'Recovering' From Stab Wounds, Says Lawyer

Sanchez's attorney, Tim Delaney, thanked the judge for allowing the embattled ex-NFL star's absence.

Bernadette Giacomazzo266 days ago
Judge in Mark Sanchez Stabbing Case Abruptly Recuses Herself and Cancels Court Date
Sports

Judge Abruptly Exits Mark Sanchez Stabbing Case, Scraps Court Date

Judge Jennifer Prinz didn't give a reason for her recusal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo274 days ago
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A man in a dress shirt and tie, wearing a lanyard, stands in a stadium, looking thoughtful.
Sports

Mark Sanchez Released From Hospital, Booked After Stabbing

Sanchez thanked first responders and surgeons while walking out of the hospital.

Mark Elibert277 days ago
Ian Watkins of Lostprophets.
Music

Ian Watkins Death: 2 Men Arrested in Prison Stabbing of Lostprophets Singer

The singer was serving a 29-year sentence after being convicted of child sex crimes.

Trey Alston277 days ago
Indiana Prosecutor Speaks Out Against Mark Sanchez, Calling The Alleged Stabbing 'Totally Unnecessary'
Sports

Indiana Prosecutor Calls Mark Sanchez’s Alleged Stabbing ‘Completely Unnecessary’

The Indiana prosecutor leading the charge against former NFL star Mark Sanchez says the alleged stabbing was 'unnecessary.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo282 days ago

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