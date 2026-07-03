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Latest Stories

A person holds a deck of Pokémon cards, including a Squawkabilly card, over a colorful game mat.
Life

Pokémon Card Dispute Leads to Stabbing Outside Gamestop

A fight broke out after two men allegedly tried to cut the line at a Bay Area GameStop.

Alex Ocho373 days ago
Life

Woman Who Stabbed Dog, Bit Two People During Home Invasion Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

A 26-year-old Pennsylvania woman has been sentenced after a shocking home invasion in April left family members of the household "traumatized."

Alex Ocho943 days ago
Video via ABC7NY
Life

NYC Man Arrested for Fatally Stabbing Individual Who Didn't Say 'Thank You'

A New York City man was arrested on Friday after allegedly fatally stabbing a man who confronted him for not saying 'thank you' while at a smoke shop.

Brad Callas1363 days ago
Pat Stay performs at King of the Dot and OVO's 'Blackout 5' event in 2015
Music

Legendary Battle Rapper Pat Stay Fatally Stabbed in Halifax

Battle rap legend Pat Stay died early Sunday morning following a stabbing incident in downtown Halifax, the capital of Nova Scotia, Canada. He was 36.

Brad Callas1411 days ago
NYC bodega arrested for allegedly stabbing customer over potato chips
Life

NYC Bodega Worker Accused of Fatally Stabbing Man Following Argument Over Chips Released on Bail (UPDATE)

A New York City bodega worker was arrested on murder charges early Saturday morning in connection to a deadly stabbing that occurred in the store.

Brad Callas1474 days ago
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Dave & Busters sports bar in Times Square
Life

Man Fatally Stabbed Over Dispute at Dave & Busters in Times Square

A man was fatally stabbed Saturday night after getting in a dispute with another man at the prize-ticket counter at Dave &amp; Busters in Times Square.

Brad Callas1537 days ago
Joan Burke via Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Life

Florida Woman Charged With Murder After Being Accused of Stabbing Husband 140 Times

A South Florida woman is facing a first-degree murder charge after she allegedly stabbed her husband, who was physically disabled, more than 140 times.

Brad Callas1605 days ago
At least six stabbed in NYC subway system over the weekend
Life

At Least 6 Stabbings Reported in NYC Subway Over Weekend

At least six stabbings took place in New York City's subway system over the weekend, in the wake of Mayor Eric Adams announcing plans for safer public transit.

Brad Callas1606 days ago
Drakeo the Ruler performs on a festival stage.
Music

Drakeo the Ruler's Mom Plans to File Lawsuit Over His Death: 'Someone Has to Be Held Accountable'

Drakeo the Ruler's mom told 'Rolling Stone' that she plans on filing a lawsuit following the death of her son. The rapper was fatally stabbed over the weekend.

Jose Martinez1669 days ago
A man in a Chewbacca costume.
Life

New Orleans Police Looking for Man Who Stabbed Someone While Wearing Chewbacca Costume

A man who wore a Chewbacca costume during an alleged stabbing that took place after an argument on Saturday is being sought by the New Orleans police.

Gavin Evans1907 days ago
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Adam Abdul Jabbar on 'Family Feud'
Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Charged for Allegedly Stabbing Neighbor

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has been charged with three felonies after allegedly stabbing his neighbor back in June.

Gavin Evans2151 days ago
World Series Champions 2018 Signage.
Sports

Red Sox Fan Stabbed Five Times by Dodgers Fans Following World Series Victory

A Red Sox fan was reportedly stabbed five times after as many as “nine or 10 different people” attacked him following Boston’s Game 5 World Series win.

Jose Martinez2815 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

New Jersey Man Gets Treated After Being Stabbed, Leaves Hospital, Gets Stabbed Again

A 34-year-old man in New Jersey got treated after being stabbed. After leaving the hospital, he was stabbed yet again.

MacMcCannTX3495 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Man Fatally Stabbed at Memorial for Friend Who Was Fatally Stabbed Less Than 24 Hours Before

A British man was fatally stabbed at a memorial for a friend who was fatally stabbed less than 24 hours before, but police say the crimes aren't linked.

MacMcCannTX3502 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Stabber and Starkey Soundtrack Your Turn Down With "Summer Space Sex"

Stabber links up with Starkey for his new EP, 'Back 2 Basic.'

Khal4104 days ago
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