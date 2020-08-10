Dame's clip is loaded.

On Monday, Skip Bayless took to Twitter where he claimed that neither he nor the Los Angeles Clippers are buying into "Dame Time." This moved Damian Lillard to assure Skip that he has nothing to sell, telling the critic that he "will never have [his] respect."

"I have never been buying nothing about you fam. You a joke," Dame wrote. "And after our private convo full of back pedaling [sic] you will never have my respect."

To emphasize his feelings about Skip's media persona, Dame urged a fan to ask Bayless the real reason he constantly attacks LeBron James.

Bayless comments come after Dame got into a public back-and-forth with Clippers players Paul George and Patrick Beverly. Lillard has made a name for himself by coming up big in the clutch. So, it was wildly uncharacteristic of the point guard to miss two crucial free throws at the end of the Blazers game against the Clippers on Saturday.

Instead of wiping their brows and counting their blessings, George and Beverly—who wasn't even playing in the game—decided to mock Lillard for blowing the opportunity. This led to a heated exchange that started with Lillard's post-game response, spilled over onto social media, and even roped in family members.

Lillard responded to his disappointing clutch performance by using the fire lit under him by PG and Beverly to torch the Sixers. The next day, Dame put up 51 points against Philly to move the Blazers within half-a-game of the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. The Blazers are now gearing up for a do-or-die play-in scenario for the last Western Conference playoff spot.