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Phil Knight and Dodgers Co-Owner Alan Smolinisky
Sports

Phil Knight and Dodgers Co-Owner Alan Smolinisky Bid Over $2 Billion to Purchase Portland Trailblazers (UPDATE)

Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have reportedly placed a bid for over $2 billion to purchase the Portland Trailblazers, according to ESPN.

Jordan Rose1514 days ago
Damian Lillard
Sports

Damian Lillard Reacts to Meme Calling Out ESPN's Woj for Claiming He's Causing Blazers Front Office Turmoil

Damian Lillard reacted to a meme calling out Woj for blaming him for the Blazers' front office issues after they just fired former GM Neil Olshey.

Jordan Rose1691 days ago
dame
Sports

Damian Lillard Addresses Chauncey Billups' Legal Controversy With Fan: 'I Wasn't Aware Of Their History'

As reported by Blazers Edge, a fan tweeted at Dame Saturday, claiming that the all star likely had a big stake in making the head coaching decision.

Brenton Blanchet1855 days ago
Larry O'Brien Trophy
Sports

Where to Watch the 2021 NBA Playoffs This Weekend

The NBA's best teams are on the annual quest for bragging rights of being crowned champions. Here's a rundown of all the key matchups of the NBA Playoffs rd 1.

Aaron C. Mansfield1891 days ago
Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers
Sports

Damian Lillard Calls Out People Commenting on Viral Photo of Ex-Teammate Caleb Swanigan

Damian Lillard called out people online for commenting on his former teammate Caleb Swanigan's recent drastic weight without knowing his situation.

Xavier Hamilton1893 days ago
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This is a photo of Dame Lillard.
Sports

Damian Lillard Rips Skip Bayless for Criticizing 'Dame Time': 'You a Joke' (UPDATE)

On Monday, Skip Bayless took to Twitter where he claimed that neither he nor the Los Angeles Clippers are buying into Lillard's 'Dame Time.'

Xavier Hamilton2175 days ago
Damian Lillard
Sports

Damian Lillard Responds to Being Called 'Entitled' and 'Spoiled': 'Mf Watch Yo Mouth'

The Portland Trail Blazer star responded to statements made by sports analyst Dan Orlovsky about him being spoiled and entitled on ESPN's 'Get Up.'

Jordan Rose2249 days ago
Portland's Damian Lillard
Sports

Damian Lillard Sounds Off On Missed Goaltending Call in Final Seconds of Utah Loss

The Portland Trail Blazer had beef with the refs over a missed goaltend in a Friday night loss to Utah.

Gavin Evans2359 days ago
Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers
Sports

Dame Lillard Told Russell Westbrook He's the 'Last Person' He Wants to See in Playoffs

Both players were given a technical foul for the exchange, but Lillard got the last laugh as the Blazers went on to beat the Rockets by a score of 117-107.

Xavier Hamilton2369 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal at Austin City Limits Festival
Sports

Shaq Drops Second Damian Lillard Diss Track

Shaquille O'Neal and Damian Lillard continue to trade jabs.

Xavier Hamilton2484 days ago
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Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers
Music

Damian Lillard Wants to Win a Grammy

But not as badly as he wants that chip.

Xavier Hamilton2541 days ago
damian
Sports

Damian Lillard Reportedly Playing Western Conference Finals With Separated Ribs

Damian Lillard was reportedly injured during Game 2, when Warrior center Kevon Looney fell on top of Lillard during a loose-ball scramble.

tara mahadevan2624 days ago
Dell Curry and Sonya Curry
Sports

Steph Curry Says It’s ‘Just Weird’ Seeing Mom Cheer Him on While Wearing Portland Gear

Steph jokingly let it be known that his parents need to pick a side and stay on it as he faces his brother Seth Curry in the Western Conference Finals.

Xavier Hamilton2629 days ago
Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers
Sports

Dame Lillard Calls Denver Radio Show Host a 'Clown'

Nurkic suffered a season-ending leg injury in March.

Xavier Hamilton2633 days ago
Damian Lillard and Paul George
Sports

Damian Lillard on Paul George's 'Bad Shot' Comments: 'If Anything, It Was Bad Defense'

"For him to say that’s a bad shot, that’s just kind of being a poor sport," Lillard said.

Gavin Evans2648 days ago
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Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers waves over to the OKC bench
Sports

Damian Lillard Declared ‘I’m Getting Rid of These Motherf*ckers’ Night Before Eliminating OKC

Dame reportedly spoke his spectacular elimination of OKC into existence the night before the historic performance.

Xavier Hamilton2649 days ago
Klay Thompson the Portland Trailblazers
Sports

Klay Thompson Yells 'I Miss You' to His Shooting Hand After Breaking Slump

Thompson took time away from the game to talk to his money maker, telling his shooting hand "I miss you."

Xavier Hamilton2764 days ago

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