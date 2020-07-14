It looks like Shaquille O’Neal was in the right place at the right time once again.

The NBA legend pulled over on the side of the road to help a stranded driver in Florida who had been in an accident. Shaq’s role as a good samaritan was also caught on police video—where, standing at 7 feet, Shaq is pretty conspicuous.

TMZ reports that a person crashed their car on I-75 in Gainesville, Florida on Monday, when Shaq was driving by and stopped. He kept the driver company until deputies arrived—and when they pulled up, he greeted the officers with a fist bump. Shaq has a home in Florida.

In the footage, one deputy is heard telling Shaq, “I appreciate you stopping.” One of the victims involved in the accident also blamed the wreck on a blown-out tire.

Shaq has done something similar to this before. In 2018, a photo emerged of him helping out with a crash in Los Angeles, where he also helped the drivers.

At the end of June, Shaq and Rob Gronkowski teamed up to raise funds for charity. Shaq and Gronk competed in a number of challenges, including a game of HORSE, lip sync battle, a jousting match, and more. When each contestant won, a donation was made to their respective charity. Team Shaq played for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, while Team Gronk represented the NAACP.