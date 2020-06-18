Shaquille O’Neal is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski to deliver Shaq’s Fun House vs. Gronk Beach presented by the General Insurance, a virtual livestream party to raise money and awareness for the NAACP and Boys & Girls Clubs of America in an effort to help in the fight against social injustices.

The two announced on Thursday that the event—which will take place on June 27 at 8 p.m. EST—will feature the sports legends competing in a series of challenges like a game of HORSE, lip sync battle, a jousting match, and several other activities with the winner earning a donation to their team's charity. Team Shaq is representing the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Team Gronk is representing the NAACP.

Along with the challenges, there will also be musical performances throughout the event from DaBaby, Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Diplo, DJ Carnage, and Shaq performing as DJ Diesel. It will be hosted by journalist and broadcaster Taylor Rooks and comedian JB Smoove.

"We’re aware of all the stuff that’s going on," Shaq said when talking about the event. "The country’s doing a beautiful job of bringing awareness to the situation at hand. Now’s it time for the movers and shakers to get the laws and legislation changed. But this is going to be a fun event."

“We’re partying with a purpose," he continued. "I don’t want everyone to think ‘Oh, those guys are just partying.’ Because we know for a fact, and research has been done, especially by myself, music and sports bring people together. Doesn’t matter what your agendas are. Those two things always bring people together and Gronk and I happen to dominate both.”

Shaq and Gronk are known to have a great relationship as well, seen partying in the past. "Whenever we’re partying, whenever we’re out and about, we just love to see everyone having a good time," Gronk said. "We don’t want anyone sitting in the corner, just relaxing. We’re there to inspire the whole entire party."

The two have partnered with LiveXLive to simulcast the livestream across several platforms including Facebook, Twitch, Youtube, Twitter, and TikTok among others, plus fans can watch it for free here. Fans can also enter the General Admission sweepstakes here for the chance to have an exclusive Zoom meet and greet with both Shaq and Gronk prior to the livestream.