Troy Daniels of the Denver Nuggets shared some pics of his first meal from the NBA bubble at the Disney World Resort's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida.

People quickly responded with jokes comparing the food being served to what someone would find on a flight.

Others brought up the failed Fyre Festival.

Chris Chiozza of the Brooklyn Nets also shared pictures of his meal to his IG Stories.

Isaiah Thomas also chimed in, hypothesizing that LeBron James will not be very happy about the available food options. 

The New York Times' Marc Stein reports that the meals that players will receive will change after they're out of quarantine.

A few days ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews gave a behind the scenes glimpse of the NBA bubble, which is located outside of Orlando, and also what the food situation looked like for those under quarantine. 

The restarted NBA season is set to begin on July 30.

In other news, on Monday, ESPN's Kayla Johnson shared footage of the WNBA bubble and it didn't look too good.

People then took to Twitter to say that the conditions were unacceptable. 

Related Stories

Video Shows Poor Conditions of WNBA ‘Bubble’ and People Are Horrified
Kyrie Irving to Produce TV Special Seeking Justice for Breonna Taylor
NBA, NBPA Agree to List of Social Justice Messages That Can Appear on Jerseys

Also Watch

News