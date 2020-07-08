Troy Daniels of the Denver Nuggets shared some pics of his first meal from the NBA bubble at the Disney World Resort's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida.

Troy Daniels’ dinner on Night 1 inside the NBA Bubble. pic.twitter.com/cVYfuwSzxQ — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) July 8, 2020

People quickly responded with jokes comparing the food being served to what someone would find on a flight.

nba players are risking life and limb to play in this bubble and they’re literally getting fed airline food https://t.co/RiGYbvgUxn — arbys says BLM (@Danno2430) July 8, 2020

Others brought up the failed Fyre Festival.

There’s only one man that can save this Fyre Festival food that they serving in the NBA bubble: pic.twitter.com/OGZaDRZw8G — 𝕁𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟 (@iamJustinRitch) July 8, 2020

The pandemic NBA season is basically the Fyre Festival https://t.co/p28m6XxWFo — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) July 8, 2020

Fyre Fest 2.0 in the NBA’s bubble. Documentaries will be made 👀 pic.twitter.com/Up9Wd6YXo3 — George Jarjour (@gjarjour) July 8, 2020

Them Boys eating like they at The Fyre Festival!! Lmao 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/71ABOTcUyh — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) July 8, 2020

Imagine putting your health at risk and Disney feeds you Michelin Star Fyre Festival catering https://t.co/1L1e0GHqDf — Rohan Singh (@haan_singh91) July 8, 2020

Chris Chiozza of the Brooklyn Nets also shared pictures of his meal to his IG Stories.

Yo the NBA bubble chicken 🐔 looking Fyre-festish 👀🤣 @thesportsontap pic.twitter.com/l5p1yhKruE — Sports ON Tap Hoops (@SONTHoops) July 8, 2020

Isaiah Thomas also chimed in, hypothesizing that LeBron James will not be very happy about the available food options.

No way Bron eating this LOL https://t.co/mGWgPBbS6S — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 8, 2020

Lebron eating full course meals while everyone else is eating Fyre Festival food pic.twitter.com/LoxOBCehvI — Forest Law (@Nick_SIT) July 8, 2020

NBA players on Day 8 of the bubble meals. pic.twitter.com/eIDn4uexyW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 8, 2020

The New York Times' Marc Stein reports that the meals that players will receive will change after they're out of quarantine.

Food in the NBA bubble changes after quarantines are completed. Player meals won't look like airline trays after the first 48 hours ... — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 8, 2020

A few days ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews gave a behind the scenes glimpse of the NBA bubble, which is located outside of Orlando, and also what the food situation looked like for those under quarantine.

The restarted NBA season is set to begin on July 30.

In other news, on Monday, ESPN's Kayla Johnson shared footage of the WNBA bubble and it didn't look too good.

What appears to be a worm found on the floor of one of the rooms pic.twitter.com/WRZYTxdbGo — Kayla Johnson (@klajohnson) July 7, 2020

People then took to Twitter to say that the conditions were unacceptable.

Honestly, I don’t even know where to begin....but this ain’t it. https://t.co/426EzI4Q8O — Angel Gray (@Angel_Gray1) July 7, 2020

Smfh I hope this fake https://t.co/pZWerPpVHk — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 7, 2020