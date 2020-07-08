Troy Daniels of the Denver Nuggets shared some pics of his first meal from the NBA bubble at the Disney World Resort's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida.
Troy Daniels’ dinner on Night 1 inside the NBA Bubble. pic.twitter.com/cVYfuwSzxQ— Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) July 8, 2020
People quickly responded with jokes comparing the food being served to what someone would find on a flight.
nba players are risking life and limb to play in this bubble and they’re literally getting fed airline food https://t.co/RiGYbvgUxn— arbys says BLM (@Danno2430) July 8, 2020
Others brought up the failed Fyre Festival.
There’s only one man that can save this Fyre Festival food that they serving in the NBA bubble: pic.twitter.com/OGZaDRZw8G— 𝕁𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟 (@iamJustinRitch) July 8, 2020
The pandemic NBA season is basically the Fyre Festival https://t.co/p28m6XxWFo— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) July 8, 2020
Fyre Fest 2.0 in the NBA’s bubble. Documentaries will be made 👀 pic.twitter.com/Up9Wd6YXo3— George Jarjour (@gjarjour) July 8, 2020
Them Boys eating like they at The Fyre Festival!! Lmao 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/71ABOTcUyh— Tre Boston (@TreBos10) July 8, 2020
Imagine putting your health at risk and Disney feeds you Michelin Star Fyre Festival catering https://t.co/1L1e0GHqDf— Rohan Singh (@haan_singh91) July 8, 2020
Chris Chiozza of the Brooklyn Nets also shared pictures of his meal to his IG Stories.
Yo the NBA bubble chicken 🐔 looking Fyre-festish 👀🤣 @thesportsontap pic.twitter.com/l5p1yhKruE— Sports ON Tap Hoops (@SONTHoops) July 8, 2020
Isaiah Thomas also chimed in, hypothesizing that LeBron James will not be very happy about the available food options.
No way Bron eating this LOL https://t.co/mGWgPBbS6S— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 8, 2020
Lebron eating full course meals while everyone else is eating Fyre Festival food pic.twitter.com/LoxOBCehvI— Forest Law (@Nick_SIT) July 8, 2020
NBA players on Day 8 of the bubble meals. pic.twitter.com/eIDn4uexyW— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 8, 2020
The New York Times' Marc Stein reports that the meals that players will receive will change after they're out of quarantine.
Food in the NBA bubble changes after quarantines are completed. Player meals won't look like airline trays after the first 48 hours ...— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 8, 2020
A few days ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews gave a behind the scenes glimpse of the NBA bubble, which is located outside of Orlando, and also what the food situation looked like for those under quarantine.
The restarted NBA season is set to begin on July 30.
In other news, on Monday, ESPN's Kayla Johnson shared footage of the WNBA bubble and it didn't look too good.
What appears to be a worm found on the floor of one of the rooms pic.twitter.com/WRZYTxdbGo— Kayla Johnson (@klajohnson) July 7, 2020
People then took to Twitter to say that the conditions were unacceptable.
Honestly, I don’t even know where to begin....but this ain’t it. https://t.co/426EzI4Q8O— Angel Gray (@Angel_Gray1) July 7, 2020
Smfh I hope this fake https://t.co/pZWerPpVHk— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 7, 2020
In a rarity for First Take, @stephenasmith went off main topic this morning to discuss the WNBA and its bubble accommodations versus NBA's Disney plans.— Cassandra Negley (@CasNegley) July 7, 2020
"The NBA might need to be aware of that and make sure they address that quick, fast and in a hurry."
H/T @DorothyJGentry pic.twitter.com/MdxvxkX77s
