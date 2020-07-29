On Tuesday, Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets donned a tin foil hat and shared his views on COVID-19 while on Snapchat, saying the disease is "being overblown" though he did also note that it was "a serious thing."

The United States has so far seen 4.43 million cases of COVID-19 with over 150,000 dead. Over 650,000 people have died from the disease worldwide.

"It's being used for population control in terms of being able to control the masses of people," the Nuggets forward said on the social media app. "The whole world is being controlled."

- Michael Porter Jr pic.twitter.com/BELOH8P3vo — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 29, 2020

But that wasn't all. Porter went on to talk about a potential COVID-19 vaccine and said that he's personally never been vaccinated in his entire life. The Athletic's Clevis Murray pointed out that Porter went to University of Missouri which means he was most likely required to "comply with the two-dose MMR Immunization Policy."

During a Snapchat Q&A Porter Jr. says he's "never been vaccinated in my life. I never had any shots or anything like that."



The University of Missouri, where Porter Jr. enrolled, requires all students born after 1956 to "comply with the two-dose MMR Immunization Policy." — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) July 29, 2020

Needless to say, his comments didn't go over well with many.

“Michael Porter Jr. is telling it like it is. The virus is a liberal hoax!!” pic.twitter.com/RXEGMXKRHu — The People’s Blogger (@RKonkle_Mavs) July 29, 2020

Michael Porter Jr.'s publicist's blood pressure must constantly be through the roof — Bootum (@DaRealBootum) July 29, 2020

michael porter jr is what you all think kyrie is — arati (@ayoarati) July 29, 2020

Michael Porter Jr. said what? pic.twitter.com/fmyjwzY9Dp — Premier League Champion Jerry Durney 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@JerryDurneyPBP) July 29, 2020

Porter was previously slammed for asking people to pray for the police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd. "As much as you pray for George family, gotta also pray for the police officer(s) who were involved in this evil," Porter wrote on Twitter back in May. "As hard as it is, pray for them instead of hate them...Pray that God changes their hearts."