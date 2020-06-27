Shaq and Rob Gronkowski are joining forces to raise funds for charity.

Shaq’s Fun House vs. Gronk Beach, presented by the General Insurance, is a virtual party being live-streamed on YouTube where both teams will have the chance to help contribute money and raise awareness towards their respective charities.

Shaq and Gronk will compete in a series of challenges, which includes a game of HORSE, lip sync battle, a jousting match, and much more. With each win, a donation will be made to their charity. Team Shaq is representing the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, while Team Gronk is playing for the NAACP.

The virtual party is hosted by Taylor Rooks and J.B. Smoove, and will feature performances from DaBaby, Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Diplo, and DJ Carnage. Shaq will also take a turn spinning as DJ Diesel. The event promises to be a great night, which you can only watch on YouTube.

