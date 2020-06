July 30 can't come soon enough for NBA fans.

The big day will mark the resumption of the 2019-2020 NBA season following a months-long suspension forced by the coronavirus pandemic. As the league prepares for the much-anticipated restart, officials have shared a number of key details that game audiences can expect.

On Friday night, ESPN aired a one-hour "NBA Countdown" special in which it unveiled the revised scheduled for the remaining regular season. The 22 teams participating in the season restart will each play eight seeding games at Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. There will be one back-to-back for each club.

The season will resume with a doubleheader with the Utah Jazz facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans, followed by a matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. The regular-season games will continue until Aug. 14; The playoffs are expected to begin Aug. 17, followed by the NBA Finals on Sept. 30.

As noted by the Athletic's Shams Charania, there will be a maximum of seven games per day, with tip-offs scheduled between noon and 9 p.m. ET. The match-ups will go down on three separate courts, two of which are set up for nationally televised games.

You can check out the full schedule below.

July 30

Utah vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. (TNT)

July 31

Orlando vs. Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Portland, 4 p.m. (NBATV)

Phoenix vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

Boston vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sacramento vs. San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Houston vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 1

Miami vs. Denver, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Utah vs. Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

New Orleans vs. L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Philadelphia vs. Indiana. 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Toronto, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 2

Washington vs. Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Portland vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

San Antonio vs. Memphis, 4 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Orlando, 6 p.m. (NBATV)

Milwaukee vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Dallas vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Aug. 3

Toronto vs. Miami, 1:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Denver vs. Oklahoma City, 4 p.m. (NBATV)

Indiana vs Washington, 4 p.m.

Memphis vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

San Antonio vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Utah, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 4

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Dallas vs. Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.

Phoenix vs. L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m. (NBATV)

Orlando vs. Indiana, 6 p.m.

Boston vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Houston vs. Portland, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 5

Memphis vs. Utah, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Washington, 4 p.m. (NBATV)

Denver vs. San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Toronto vs. Orlando, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. Boston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 6

New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 1:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Miami vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m. (TNT)

Indiana vs. Phoenix, 4 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Portland vs. Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 7

Utah vs. San Antonio, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, 4 p.m. (NBATV)

Sacramento vs. Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Orlando vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Washington vs. New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston vs. Toronto, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 8

L.A. Clippers vs. Portland, 1 p.m. (TNT)

Utah vs. Denver, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)

L.A. Lakers vs. Indiana, 6 p.m. (TNT)

Phoenix vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Dallas, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 9

Washington vs. Oklahoma City, 12:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Toronto, 2 p.m.

San Antonio vs. New Orleans, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Orlando vs. Boston, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Portland, 6:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Houston vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. (NBATV)

Aug. 10

Oklahoma vs. Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Utah, 3 p.m. (NBATV)

Toronto vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Indiana vs. Miami, 8 p.m.

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 11

Brooklyn vs. Orlando, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. San Antonio, 2 p.m. (NBATV)

Phoenix vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.

Boston vs. Memphis, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Milwaukee vs. Washington, 9 p.m.

Aug. 12

Indiana vs. Houston, 4 p.m. (NBATV)

Toronto vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Miami vs. Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 13

Washington vs. Boston

Portland vs. Brooklyn

Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers

Milwaukee vs. Memphis

New Orleans vs. Orlando

Dallas vs. Phoenix

San Antonio vs. Utah

Aug. 14

Philadelphia vs. Houston

Miami vs. Indiana

Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Clippers

Denver vs. Toronto