Just over a week after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell encouraged teams to sign Colin Kaepernick, NFL Network reporter Michael Silver said "multiple teams" are interested in signing the quarterback.

"I have talked to one head coach who is absolutely interested," Silver said on NFL Network on Wednesday. The only roadblock for many of these teams, however, is that teams right now can't hold workouts for Kaepernick to try out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Colin Kaepernick, who has not played since 2016, finds himself in the same situation that Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney do, which is a team that would be ready to sign him would want to work him out. ... There could be a chance that something happens when teams are able to get part of it done."

As of right now, training camps are scheduled to open on July 28, which means Kaepernick could be trying out for a team in just over a month if they'll also be hosting free agents for tryouts. Recently, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn expressed his interest in having Kaep on the team's workout list. He said the team hasn't made plans just yet, but he told reporters it would be "crazy" to not consider him. Goodell, meanwhile, said he would "welcome" Kaepernick's return to the league, and that he would "support" and "encourage" any team that makes that decision.

Even Donald Trump, an outspoken critic of Colin's kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police brutality, has said he would "love to see him get another shot." Kaepernick hasn't played a game since 2016, opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017 after garnering controversy for his protests.