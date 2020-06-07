Former NFL wide receiver and Florida Gator standout, Donald "Reche" Caldwell, was killed in his hometown of Tampa, Florida on Saturday, TMZ reports.

Caldwell's mother, Deborah Caldwell, tells TMZ that the incident took place as the 41-year-old was preparing to take his girlfriend out on a date. He went back into his house to grab his jacket when he was reportedly ambushed by a "couple of people" who jumped out of his bushes. The situation appeared to be a robbery gone wrong as Caldwell ended up being shot in the leg and chest.

Caldwell's injuries were so severe that he died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

"He was a good person who smiled all of the time," his mother told TMZ. "He tried to help everyone he could. He was the type of guy who would take his shirt off his back and give it to you."

Caldwell was drafted in the second round of the 2002 NFL draft. Reche played six years in the league for the Chargers, Patriots, Redskins, and Rams. After leaving the NFL, he opened an event planning business in his hometown.

Caldwell was also the older brother of NFL wide receiver Andre "Bubba" Caldwell. Like his older brother, Bubba was also a standout receiver for the Gators and went on to win a Super Bowl ring in 2015.

Several NFL players took to social media to react to Caldwell's death—including Wes Welker who was both Bubba and Reche's teammate.