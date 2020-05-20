In addition to giving ESPN a huge ratings win during a hopefully brief era with jack shit else on the sports front, The Last Dance is also doing big numbers for Netflix internationally, following a worldwide release on that streaming platform.

The fact that Jordan's brand remains strong isn't exactly super surprising, especially when you consider the news from last month that TLD overtook Tiger King as the most in-demand documentary on the planet. But, on Wednesday, Netflix gave an idea as to just how strong his brand is by tweeting out a claim that 23.8 million households outside U.S. borders have at least been curious enough about the 10-part-doc to check it out for a few minutes:

We say that part about checking it out for "a few minutes" because of the method in which Netflix compiles its ratings. In contrast to how things are done with traditional TV, the streamer bases its audience measurement on how many member accounts tune into a show for a minimum of two minutes. Netflix argues this is a better way to gauge audience interest than the way in which TV measures how long people remain tuned in.

Feel free to believe who you want.

Anyway, just because The Last Dance aired its final new episodes this past Sunday evening doesn't mean there aren't still plans to bring it to an even larger audience.

Take note if you don't have ESPN.

The docu-series is set to find its way to Netflix in the U.S. on July 19. Also ABC is set to air two episodes per week over the next five weeks, beginning this Saturday.

The Last Dance, which is co-produced by Netflix, first aired on April 19 with simultaneous broadcasts on ESPN (in the U.S.) and Netflix (abroad). It reportedly averaged 5.6 million viewers per episode, according to Variety. That made it ESPN's most-viewed documentary ever, which was a spot formerly held by the Bo Jackson 30 For 30 You Don't Know Bo.