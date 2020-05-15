LeBron James’ athleticism is so awe-inspiring that many still wonder what would have been if the Lakers player had chosen football over basketball.

Doc Rivers speculated about it during an appearance on his son Austin Rivers’ podcast Go Off. Doc said that just like in the NBA, LeBron could have been the GOAT in the NFL.

“Michael was a super athlete, so was Kobe, so was Kawhi,” Rivers said. “I don't know that there's ever been an athlete like LeBron James in our league. I really believe if LeBron James had have played football, he may have been the greatest football player ever, at whatever position.”

LeBron was a dual-sport athlete in high school, where he played football and basketball. He had enough talent as a wide receiver that he was fielding offers from D-I schools; one of his most prominent proposals was from Notre Dame. His football career was cut short the summer before senior year, when he broke his wrist in an Amateur Athletic Union game.



In March LeBron posted an image of himself in his high school football uniform on Instagram: