An adult website has just made a $15 million bid for the naming rights of the New Orleans Saints' Superdome. Previously the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Saints' agreement with the car company ends next year, leaving the naming of the Superdome up for grabs.

Stripchat placed the high bid on Thursday, the New York Daily News reports. The adult website also released a statement along with its bid, in which it said:

"In our opinion, New Orleans is the party capital of the United States,” communication director Max Bennett wrote in the bid. “It’s always been synonymous with nightlife and entertainment. It comes alive at night, with people wandering the neon-hued promenade of one the most famous nightlife strips in the world – Bourbon Street. Aside from being known for its rich Cajun cuisine, array of alcoholic drinks (The Sazerac, brandy milk punch, Pimms Cup, Vieux Carre, the French 75, the Hurricane, and of course, the Hand Grenade) and beads, New Orleans is synonymous with football. More specifically, the New Orleans Saints"

The bid would go on to say, "I'd like to think that we here at Stripchat embody some of New Orleans' character and flair. We have been looking into penetrating the sports world, and this is a wonderful opportunity to do so...We’d like to name it the ‘Stripchat Superdome’ and for it to be the home to the future Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints."

Stripchat coins itself as "one of the worlds leading adult webcam sites." This is not the only adult website that has placed a bid on naming rights for a sports stadium, either. BangBros announced a $10 million bid on naming rights for the Miami Heat arena last year.

The rights for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will open after the 2020-2021 NFL season.