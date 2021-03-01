2 Chainz is a hooper turned rapper while Quavo is the opposite. This will make for an exciting matchup when the two go head-to-head for a basketball game that will benefit historically Black colleges and universities.

Bleacher Report’s Open Run presented by Modelo Beer has put together a two-on-two game featuring four of hip-hop’s biggest stars. Siding with Tity Boi is fellow Atlanta native, Lil Baby. Quavo on the other hand will share the rock with Jack Harlow.

The competitive game to 21 will be held on Saturday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed exclusively on B/R app and in partnership with Twitter. The game will also kick off the NBA All-Star weekend with some of the game’s highlights being aired on TNT ahead of Sunday’s game.

B/R Open Run will donate to the HBCUs of the winning team’s desire. Louisville’s Jack Harlow decided to represent Simmons College of Kentucky and Kentucky State, Lil Baby selected Morehouse College and Spelman College, while Quavo rounded out the AUC by representing Clark Atlanta University and Spellman College.

2 Chainz has a personal experience with HBCUs. Before becoming a chart-topping rapper, 2 Chainz played Division I basketball at Alabama State University. As a result, Tity will represent ASU during the game. There will also be donations made to Lincoln University, Fisk University, Bennett College, Paine College, and Bishop State Community College.