In search of a last minute pair of sneakers to complete that outfit for the Fourth of July barbecue? Well, you’re in luck. This week provides plenty of clean choices from Nike, Jordan, Reebok, and Puma.

The releases begin on Tuesday this week with the “Game Royal” Dunk High, “Acorn” Air Force 1, and Power Rangers x Reebok collection. On Wednesday, Reebok is also releasing a white Question Low, while Nike drops off the “Best 10-18” LeBron 18. The “Gold Hoops” Women’s Air Jordan 6 releases this Thursday and will be followed up by Friday’s releases, the “La Cabra” Diana Taurasi x Nike LeBron 18 and “Aquarius” J. Cole x Puma RS-Dreamer. This week wraps up with the “Tech White” Air Jordan 4 on Saturday.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.