Paria Farzaneh and Converse are continuing their collaborative relationship with a new seasonal capsule. A follow-up from last year’s “Number 6” collection, the footwear and apparel offering reworks Converse’s classic silhouette as emblems of modern functionality and Iranian design.

Having collaborated across Converse’s Pro Leather X2 last year – the reinterpreted sneaker serves as an experimental twist on the duo’s previous project. Boasting an elevated, exaggerated outsole and technical aesthetic upgrades, the silhouette features a technical woven mesh covering that sits over the high-top shoe, a zipper opening, and paisley print lining.

Arriving in a purple-to-white fade or a dark grey-khaki and navy blue ensemble, the footwear selection is complemented by a range of apparel that pays further reference to the collection's 1990s and Iranian influences. Stand-out pieces include a contrast stitch hoodie that features paisley print inside the hood, neckline, and piping, and a purple T-shirt dressed in Farzaneh motifs.

Finally, accessories include two bags, the first, features a net-filled interior and addition of carabiners on the exterior, while the other is designed to hold a water bottle.

The Paria Farzaneh x Converse collaboration will debut on Converse’s website and at select retailers on September 9, while an accompanying episode of Outsider Radio will also air from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight online.