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Kanye Abruptly Ends Tense Piers Morgan Interview: 'You're Not Gonna Take Inches Off My D*ck, Bro'
Morgan later addressed Ye's departure, calling him "a big baby" and a "massive d*ck."
Drake Discusses ‘Graceful Exit’ in Lil Yachty Interview: 'I’m Not Going to Force Myself to Compete'
"I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit,” Drake tells Lil Yachty in an in-depth conversation touching on aging and more.
Asian Doll Addresses Podcast Walkout After Verbal Altercation With Host
Asian Doll addressed an incident from Monday that saw her walk out of a podcast recording after getting into a dispute with one of the hosts.
Hailey and Justin Bieber Reflect on 'Very Sad' Time When They Weren't Speaking
Hailey and Justin Bieber did a joint podcast interview where she disclosed that there was a chunk of time when the two of them weren’t speaking.
Gunna and Ludacris Reflect on What Makes Atlanta's Hip-Hop Scene So Formidable
Atlanta-bred artists Ludacris and Gunna sat down together for a reflective "Musicians on Musicians" interview. Watch their conversation here.
6 Things We Learned From Meek Mill’s ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game’ Interview
Following the release of his new album 'Expensive Pain,' Meek Mill stopped by the 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game' podcast for an extensive interview.
Paria Farzaneh and Converse Reunite for Bold Seasonal Capusle
A follow-up from last year’s “Number 6” collection, the offering reworks Converse’s classic silhouette as emblems of modern functionality and Iranian design.
Tamir Rice’s Mother Calls Out Shaun King After ‘Toxic’ Conversation: ‘God Will Deal With You, White Man’ (UPDATE)
Samaria Rice shared an open letter to Shaun King in which she reflected on a "very toxic and uncomfortable" conversation the two recently had.
T-Pain Launching His Own Podcast 'Nappy Boy Radio'
T-Pain is launching a new podcast called 'Nappy Boy Radio' after realizing he was having conversations with successful celebrities that needed to be recorded.
TikTok User Talks Matching With Matthew Perry on Dating App Raya When She Was 19
A young woman who was 19 when she matched with Matthew Perry on dating app Raya has spoken out after a TikTok video of their private FaceTime call went viral.
Cardi B Talks New Album Expectations With Mariah Carey: ‘I Feel Like I’m Missing Some Songs’
In a conversation between Cardi B and Mariah Carey, the two discuss the rapper's forthcoming album, her successful career as a stripper, and more.
Watch Juice WRLD's New "Conversations" Video That Features Unseen Freestyle
"Conversations" appears on the posthumously released album 'Legends Never Die,' which arrived to critical and commercial success last summer.
Donald Glover Addresses Possibility of New Music, Reveals He Wanted to 'Write a Bible'
Donald Glover and Michaela Coel linked up over Zoom for a lengthy interview that saw the two acclaimed multi-hyphenates discussing a variety of topics.
Lecrae Responds to Backlash Over White Pastor's 'Blessing of Slavery' Comments
The Christian rapper told his followers he had a conversation with pastor Louie Giglio following the viral interview.
10 Things We Learned From The Weeknd’s In-Depth ‘Variety’ Interview
Abel goes deep on turning 30 and more in a new interview.
J. Cole Opens Up About Being 'Tired of Rapping About Myself' After Reading 'The New Jim Crow'
Cole attended a panel for MLK Now featuring Marshawn Lynch and hosted by Ryan Coogler.
Jon Gruden Reportedly Approved of Antonio Brown's Use of Their Phone Conversation
"He goes: 'Wow. I love it. Loved it. Love it.'"
People Are Gushing Over This Dad Talking to His Baby
You aren't ready.