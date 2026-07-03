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Latest Stories

Piers Morgan and Kanye West
Music

Kanye Abruptly Ends Tense Piers Morgan Interview: 'You're Not Gonna Take Inches Off My D*ck, Bro'

Morgan later addressed Ye's departure, calling him "a big baby" and a "massive d*ck."

tara mahadevan438 days ago
screenshot of drake teasing 'graceful exit' in interview clip
Music

Drake Discusses ‘Graceful Exit’ in Lil Yachty Interview: 'I’m Not Going to Force Myself to Compete'

"I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit,” Drake tells Lil Yachty in an in-depth conversation touching on aging and more.

Trace William Cowen1241 days ago
Screenshot of Asian Doll at podcast recording
Music

Asian Doll Addresses Podcast Walkout After Verbal Altercation With Host

Asian Doll addressed an incident from Monday that saw her walk out of a podcast recording after getting into a dispute with one of the hosts.

tara mahadevan1656 days ago
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala
Pop Culture

Hailey and Justin Bieber Reflect on 'Very Sad' Time When They Weren't Speaking

Hailey and Justin Bieber did a joint podcast interview where she disclosed that there was a chunk of time when the two of them weren’t speaking.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1719 days ago
Ludacris and Gunna chatting for a Rolling Stone 'Musicians on Musicians' interview.
Music

Gunna and Ludacris Reflect on What Makes Atlanta's Hip-Hop Scene So Formidable

Atlanta-bred artists Ludacris and Gunna sat down together for a reflective "Musicians on Musicians" interview. Watch their conversation here.

Joe Price1730 days ago
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Meek
Music

6 Things We Learned From Meek Mill’s ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game’ Interview

Following the release of his new album 'Expensive Pain,' Meek Mill stopped by the 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game​​​​​​​' podcast for an extensive interview.

Joe Price1748 days ago
converse-fq-lead
Sneakers

Paria Farzaneh and Converse Reunite for Bold Seasonal Capusle

A follow-up from last year’s “Number 6” collection, the offering reworks Converse’s classic silhouette as emblems of modern functionality and Iranian design.

Sanj Patel1779 days ago
samaria rice
Life

Tamir Rice’s Mother Calls Out Shaun King After ‘Toxic’ Conversation: ‘God Will Deal With You, White Man’ (UPDATE)

Samaria Rice shared an open letter to Shaun King in which she reflected on a "very toxic and uncomfortable" conversation the two recently had.

Trace William Cowen1851 days ago
t-pain-pod
Music

T-Pain Launching His Own Podcast 'Nappy Boy Radio'

T-Pain is launching a new podcast called 'Nappy Boy Radio' after realizing he was having conversations with successful celebrities that needed to be recorded.

tara mahadevan1880 days ago
matthew-perry-raya
Pop Culture

TikTok User Talks Matching With Matthew Perry on Dating App Raya When She Was 19

A young woman who was 19 when she matched with Matthew Perry on dating app Raya has spoken out after a TikTok video of their private FaceTime call went viral.

tara mahadevan1899 days ago
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cardi mariah
Music

Cardi B Talks New Album Expectations With Mariah Carey: ‘I Feel Like I’m Missing Some Songs’

In a conversation between Cardi B and Mariah Carey, the two discuss the rapper's forthcoming album, her successful career as a stripper, and more.

tara mahadevan1971 days ago
Juice WRLD
Music

Watch Juice WRLD's New "Conversations" Video That Features Unseen Freestyle

"Conversations" appears on the posthumously released album 'Legends Never Die,' which arrived to critical and commercial success last summer.

Trace William Cowen1972 days ago
dg
Music

Donald Glover Addresses Possibility of New Music, Reveals He Wanted to 'Write a Bible'

Donald Glover and Michaela Coel linked up over Zoom for a lengthy interview that saw the two acclaimed multi-hyphenates discussing a variety of topics.

Trace William Cowen2118 days ago
Lacrae
Music

Lecrae Responds to Backlash Over White Pastor's 'Blessing of Slavery' Comments

The Christian rapper told his followers he had a conversation with pastor Louie Giglio following the viral interview.

Joshua Espinoza2223 days ago
abe
Music

10 Things We Learned From The Weeknd’s In-Depth ‘Variety’ Interview

Abel goes deep on turning 30 and more in a new interview.

Trace William Cowen2292 days ago
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J. Cole performs onstage during the Real 92.3 Real Show.
Music

J. Cole Opens Up About Being 'Tired of Rapping About Myself' After Reading 'The New Jim Crow'

Cole attended a panel for MLK Now featuring Marshawn Lynch and hosted by Ryan Coogler.

Jose Martinez2371 days ago
Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders
Sports

Jon Gruden Reportedly Approved of Antonio Brown's Use of Their Phone Conversation

"He goes: 'Wow. I love it. Loved it. Love it.'"

Xavier Hamilton2504 days ago

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