Apple CEO Tim Cook Wears One-Off Nikes Made on iPad

Apple CEO Tim Cook stepped out in a special pair of sneakers today for the unveiling of the company's new iPad lineup. The tech honcho laced up a one-of-one Air Max 1 '86 that was created by Nike for Cook on an iPad Pro with the brand's first-ever Apple Pencil Pro.
"Apple often says the full potential of our products is realized when put in the hands of the world’s most talented creators and this Made on iPad sneaker is another fitting example of that," Apple said in a press release.
The sneakers have a white upper, a multicolored speckled mudguard, and Apple's traditional rainbow color palette around the Swoosh in a sketched-out design. There's also a gum sole.
On the tongue tag it says "Made on iPad" underneath the traditional Nike logo.
This the first time an official Apple Nike sneaker has ever been made, although the partnership between the two companies dates back to 2006, when they launched Nike+ performance chips that tracked athlete performance from a device placed inside the midsole of sneakers. Apple and Nike have worked together recently in the form of co-branded Apple Watches.
Well before the Nike connection, Apple had its own branded sneakers in the 90s that now fetch thousands of dollars at auction.