Apple CEO Tim Cook Wears One-Off Nikes Made on iPad

Apple CEO Tim Cook stepped out in a special pair of sneakers today for the unveiling of the company's new iPad lineup. The tech honcho laced up a one-of-one Air Max 1 '86 that was created by Nike for Cook on an iPad Pro with the brand's first-ever Apple Pencil Pro.

"Apple often says the full potential of our products is realized when put in the hands of the world’s most talented creators and this Made on iPad sneaker is another fitting example of that," Apple said in a press release.