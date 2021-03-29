It’s already been a hell of week for what very much feels like a repeat of the Satanic Panic nonsensicalities of the past.

Lil Nas X, a proven master of the combined craft of making music and then creating a public narrative around said music that ensures its ubiquity, has religious fundamentalists practically tripping over themselves in a false equivalency arms race on Twitter following the release of his (awesome) new video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”



Fittingly, the rollout also included the release of Satan-themed Nike Air Max 97s boasting blood from MSCHF co-founder Daniel Greenberg and some of his co-workers. The unofficial customized Nikes, which—though this is apparently a difficult concept for many to grasp—were not made by Nike, were priced at just over a grand per pair.

And as confirmed to Complex by a MSCHF rep, the shoes sold out in less than a minute on Monday.

The Church of Satan, first established by the late Anton LaVey back in 1966, celebrated the news:

“People already demonize who I am and put me in a painting of, ‘OK, he’s evil, he’s doing this, he’s doing that,’” Lil Nas X told Complex in a recent Sneaker Stories episode when detailing his inspiration for the “Montero” rollout. “So it’s like, you know what? You know what? I’ll take that, I’ll be that, and I’m going to make the best of it.”



And while the objectively beautiful Satan shoes have indeed sold out, you still have a shot at scoring a pair by tweeting to enter MSCHF’s lottery-drawn competition by April 1.

When reached for comment, Satan—who does not exist—declined to be interviewed for this piece. The shoes, however, are quite real, as evidenced by Miley Cyrus’ recent co-sign on IG: