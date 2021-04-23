Clarks Originals have just unveiled a new short film celebrating its intimate connection with the island of Jamaica.

The connection between Clarks and Jamaica goes back a long way. Ever since the original Desert Boot hit the streets of Kingston almost 60 years ago, the brand has become intertwined within everyday life on the island and become synonymous with the island’s rich musical history.

Shot on location in November last year by an all-Jamaican film crew, the Clarks and Jamaica short film includes with appearances from famous fans such as the Raheem Sterling, Original Koffee, The No-Maddz and M1illionz – with the film exploring just what it means to wear Clarks on the island that has adopted the brand like nowhere else.

Clarks shoes have occupied a special place in Jamaica’s collective wardrobe for over 60 years and people are still invariably asked to “carry down a Clarks” whenever they fly out to Kingston. Not only does the film showcase the leading names in Jamaican music today but also highlights the collective affinity the people of Jamaica have for the brand.

