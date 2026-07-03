M1llionz

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MIST Shares Debut LP ‘Redemption’ f/ M1llionz, MoStack, Wretch 32 & More

The long-awaited follow-up to the ‘Diamond In The Dirt’ EP is here.

James Keith1006 days ago
Knucks 'Alpha Place'
Music

Knucks Drops New Project ‘Alpha Place’ f/ Stormzy, Youngs Teflon, M1llionz & More

After much fanfare—and some next-level visuals for pre-release singles “Leon The Professional”, “Alpha House”, and “Hide &amp; Seek”—his debut album proper is here.

James Keith1534 days ago
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Music

M1llionz Returns With Force On “NGL”

Save for an appearance on Hazey’s “Packs &amp; Potions” remix alongside Digga D and Unknown T, he’s been since he dropped his debut mixtape ‘Provisional Licence’.

James Keith1590 days ago
hazey packs and potions remix
Music

HAZEY Drafts In M1llionz, Digga D & Unknown T For "Packs & Potions" Remix

On top of all of that, judging by the shot of him and SL in the studio he put on his Instagram, it looks as if he’s already hard at work on his next hit. 

James Keith1624 days ago
complex-uk-best-songs-of-2021
Music

Complex UK’s Best Songs Of 2021

This time last year, we were recoiling in horror at the thunderstorm of awfulness that had filled 2020 and looking forward to 2021 for what we hoped would be...

Joseph JP Patterson1681 days ago
mobo awards presenters
Music

Central Cee, Little Simz & Ghetts Among Winners At 2021 MOBO Awards

A year on from the special, live-streamed ceremony held in the midst of lockdown, last night saw the MOBO Awards return with an live in-person ceremony.

James Keith1685 days ago
M1llionz II (credit: Instagram)
Music

M1llionz Heads To Paris For Rowdy “Mobbin” Visuals

As soon as the 'Provisional Licence' tape dropped back in September, “Mobbin” pulled out in front as an early fan favourite (one of many for that matter)

James Keith1692 days ago
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Cashh - 'Return Of The Immigrant'
Music

Cashh Unveils New Album 'Return Of The Immigrant' f/ WSTRN, BackRoad Gee, M1llionz, Ambush & More

Seven years in the making, the album’s been on the cards—and at the forefront of his fans’ minds—ever since he was cruelly sent to Jamaica by the Home Office.

James Keith1713 days ago
m1llionz
Music

M1llionz's Debut Mixtape, 'Provisional Licence', Is Finally Here

Since emerging in 2019 with "North West", Birmingham's M1llionz has been a mad dash through the music industry, releasing a non-stop run of bangers...

James Keith1765 days ago
M1llionz (credit: Instagram)
Music

M1llionz Cooks Up A Storm With New Drill Spin “Regular Bag”

M1llionz has been collecting nothing but Ws recently. Fresh off his collab with The Plug and G Herbo, “Father Figure”, and his cut “Bando Spot” earlier this...

Niall Smith1793 days ago
Unknown T (credit: Ciesay)
Music

Unknown T Unveils 'Adolescence' Mixtape f/ Potter Payper, Digga D, M1llionz & More

Following a couple of perfectly-aimed singles and a flawless Billionaire Boys Club x PLACES + FACES collab, Unknown T is back with his new tape.

James Keith1814 days ago

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