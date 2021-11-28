Black Friday has officially wrapped up, but the savings continue with Cyber Monday right around the corner.

For shoppers who’ve been waiting on the latest releases to be discounted, now could be the time to finally add some of those sneakers to your collection or as a gift for your loved ones all from the comfort of their own home. To help your browsing a bit easier this holiday season, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday sneaker sales that you can take advantage of now.

Below is a list of the sneaker shops and retailers that are offering the best deals on their online inventory. Make sure to continue to check back, as new deals will be added throughout the week.