Sneakers

David Beckham and Adidas Honor Iconic Free Kick with New Predators

The new boots celebrate the 25th anniversary of Beckham's kick against Greece.

David Beckham Adidas Predator 26
David Beckham's new Adidas Predator 26 honor's his iconic free kick against Greece. Via Adidas

In honor of the 25th anniversary of David Beckham’s iconic free kick against Greece that captured England’s spot in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, Adidas is releasing a pair of cleats to honor the day.

Co-designed with Beckham, the David Beckham Predator combines traditional craftsmanship with modern innovations. It’s inspired by the Predator Elite FT L-Tech concept, adding premium leather to the forefoot for touch and comfort, while maintaining modern lightweight support. It features a clean white and red colorway that’s inspired by the boot worn for that memorable goal. The inclusion of the Trefoil logo is also notable for being only the second time the branding has ever been used on a Predator; the first was on a 2024 special edition also made for Beckham.

Additionally, a similarly colored Predator Precision Remade—a reimagined version of the Predator Precision worn for that goal 25 years ago—will release.

The new David Beckham Predator and Predator Precision Remade will be available today at adidas.com and select Adidas retail store. Check out a closer look below.

Related Stories

A person in mid-air wearing jeans, sneakers, a pink bag, and headphones, with a dramatic low-angle view against a blue sky.
Sneakers

The adidas ADISTAR XLG 2.0 Is Built Big for Every Fit in Your Rotation

From sophisticated chilling to easy luxe, this adidas sneaker is the perfect foundation for your favorite outfit.

Complex Staff46 days ago
A black and white Adidas Superstar sneaker with three white stripes and a shell toe design.
Sneakers

Adidas Superstar Vintage Black/White: Now Available on Complex

The retro shell-toe is back in a classic Black/White colorway, available now on Complex.

Complex Staff75 days ago
A pair of black and gray athletic shoes with a textured, net-like design and red "F5088" text on the side.
Sneakers

Adidas x Bad Bunny F50 Ghost Sprint Now Available on Complex

The latest collab from the Puerto Rican superstar and Adidas has landed on Complex.

Complex Staff40 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureWladimir Klitschko Alleges Pawn Shop Refuses to Return Hayden Panettiere's Jewelry
2
MusicDrake's Rep Denies He Fathered Keshia Chanté's Baby
3
MusicWill Smith’s Rap Beginnings With DJ Jazzy Jeff to Become Subject of Fictional ‘215’ Series
4
MusicNBA YoungBoy Explains Social Media Hiatus: ‘I Became a Very Bad Person’
5
MusicYoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He Wants to ‘Quit’ Right Now, Explains Why He Won’t
6
Music50 Best Playboi Carti Songs, Ranked

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App