In honor of the 25th anniversary of David Beckham’s iconic free kick against Greece that captured England’s spot in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, Adidas is releasing a pair of cleats to honor the day.

Co-designed with Beckham, the David Beckham Predator combines traditional craftsmanship with modern innovations. It’s inspired by the Predator Elite FT L-Tech concept, adding premium leather to the forefoot for touch and comfort, while maintaining modern lightweight support. It features a clean white and red colorway that’s inspired by the boot worn for that memorable goal. The inclusion of the Trefoil logo is also notable for being only the second time the branding has ever been used on a Predator; the first was on a 2024 special edition also made for Beckham.