Vans and A Bathing Ape (Bape) have unveiled their third sneaker project together with the release of two camo-covered Knu Skools, shown here.

The pair of Bape x Vans Knu Skool colorways features the streetwear brand’s iconic ABC camo on the uppers, with one pair in black and the other dressed in pink, purple, and green hues. In addition, Bape has applied its signature star branding on the right side of the shoes, while the large Vans stripe appears on the left portions. Bape also elevates the vulcanized tooling by adding shark tooth details wrapping around the forefoot of the midsoles.

Bape and Vans first collaborated in 2021 with their Authentic and Sk8-Hi collection. The duo then followed it up a year later with a pair of camo Old Skool and Sk8-Hi releases.

The latest Bape x Vans Knu Skool styles will be released on July 15 at Vans.com and at select Vans stores for $150 apiece.