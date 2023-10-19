These Adidas Samba Collabs Are Covered in Premium Materials

Last month, creative group Notitle released a special Adidas Samba collection that was only available in Asia and now, it appears that a wider drop for the project could be coming soon.

Notitle started sharing official campaign images of its Samba collabs on Instagram this week, giving fans a closer look at the four styles featured in the project, which could serve as an indication that a wider release may be happening soon.

The four colorways featured in this collection include a cow print version, along with standard green, burgundy, and pink colorways. The Three Stripes logos on the sides as well as the heel tabs have been altered for this collab, with the words "love saves the day" embroidered on the latter.

Notitle has also previously collaborated with Adidas in 2021 with the release of a deconstructed Superstar dubbed "Aerostar."

This Notitle x Adidas Samba collection was released on September 8 exclusively on the Adidas Confirmed app in Asia, and a wider launch has yet to be announced by the parties involved. Check back soon for updates.