The Korn x Adidas Sneaker Collab Releases October 27

Adidas will release a collaboration with nu-metal band Korn in October, according to an internal Adidas document viewed by Complex. The Korn x Adidas project will consist of two sneakers—the Campus 00s and the Supermodified—and seven pieces of apparel, per the document.

News of the collaboration was first reported by Kicks Finder on Twitter in February.

When reached for comment, Adidas and a rep for Korn did not elaborate on the upcoming project.