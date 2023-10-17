Y-3 Remixes Adidas' Superstar & Pro Model Sneakers

Adidas' high fashion-focused Y-3 line by Yohji Yamamoto has yet another crazy pair of sneakers dropping in the form of these updated Superstar and Pro Model styles pictured here.

According to the Three Stripes, these Y-3 Gendo Superstar and Gendo Pro Model silhouettes play on the concepts of negative space and elevation, as seen with the hollowed-out midsole equipped with a hard polymer plate.

The uppers of these reimagined Superstar and Pro Model sneakers feature a premium leather upper, including the traditional shell toe forefoot and Three Stripes branding on the sides. The Gendo Pro Model switches things up with a new zip-up shroud at the midfoot. Both pairs also don Yamamoto's signature on the sides.

Readers will be able to cop these Adidas Y-3 Gendo Superstar and Pro Model sneakers starting this Saturday, Oct. 21, via the Adidas Confirmed app, Adidas.com/y-3, theshopyohjiyamamoto.com, and at select retailers.