Nike Kobe 1 Protro 'City of Champions' Now Available on Complex

Nike's Kobe 1 Protro 'City of Champions' is now available on Complex.

Built around a Work Blue/Summit White-Metallic Gold palette, the shoe honors the Lakers’ era playing at "The Fabulous Forum" in Inglewood, California.

The Work Blue shade mirrors the color that ran between the white columns of The Forum's exterior, where the Lakers played from 1967 to 1999, and where Kobe Bryant began his career in 1996.

The vintage feel comes primarily from the treatment on the Swoosh, mudguard, and toe: cracked, aged white paint sits over the blue base, giving the shoe the appearance of a well-worn relic from that championship era. Additional white paint reveals more blue beneath, adding depth.

Where to buy the Kobe 1 Protro ‘City of Champions’

If you’re looking to add a new sneaker to your rotation, shop Nike on Complex.