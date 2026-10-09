Nike often releases several sneaker releases around Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a Mexican holiday that honors deceased loved ones and is observed in early November. For 2026, the Swoosh is planning to drop a Kobe 3 Low as part of this year’s observance.

Pictured here is an early look at the upcoming “Mamba Eternos” Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro, courtesy of @Hangtimeindy on Instagram. The sneaker dons a vibrant orange color scheme on the upper and has floral graphics throughout the surface. The style is equipped with a mismatched sockliner, with the purple hue on the left pair while the right sneaker is dressed in teal. The text “Mamba Eternos” is also written on the outsole.

At the time of writing, release details for this “Mamba Eternos” Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro have yet to be announced by the brand.