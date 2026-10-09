Sneakers

First Look at the 'Mamba Eternos' Nike Kobe 3 Low

This Kobe 3 Low celebrates the observance of Dia de los Muertos.

'Mamba Eterno' Nike Kobe 3 Low
The 'Mamba Eterno' Nike Kobe 3 Low is releasing soon. Via @Hangtimeindy

Nike often releases several sneaker releases around Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a Mexican holiday that honors deceased loved ones and is observed in early November. For 2026, the Swoosh is planning to drop a Kobe 3 Low as part of this year’s observance.

Pictured here is an early look at the upcoming “Mamba Eternos” Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro, courtesy of @Hangtimeindy on Instagram. The sneaker dons a vibrant orange color scheme on the upper and has floral graphics throughout the surface. The style is equipped with a mismatched sockliner, with the purple hue on the left pair while the right sneaker is dressed in teal. The text “Mamba Eternos” is also written on the outsole.

At the time of writing, release details for this “Mamba Eternos” Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro have yet to be announced by the brand.

Shop for Nike on Complex Shop

Related Stories

'WNBA All-Star' Kobe 3 Low
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'WNBA All-Star' Nike Kobe 3 Low

The 'WNBA All-Star' Nike Kobe 3 Low is releasing in July.

Victor Deng81 days ago
'Halo' Nike Kobe 10 Protro
Sneakers

'Halo' Nike Kobe 10 Protro, 'Laser' Air Jordan 3, and Other Sneakers Releasing Soon

The 'Halo' Kobe 10 Protro headlines this week's best releases.

Victor Deng52 days ago
FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro
Sneakers

How to Buy the FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro

The FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 3 Low drops in September.

Victor Deng48 days ago

Trending

1
MusicGunna Announces New Record Label, SB THE LABEL
2
Music50 Cent Dismisses Jay-Z Album Anniversary Hype: 'Why Is It a Big Deal Now?'
3
MusicTyler, the Creator Reveals His Favorite Verses — Some Might Surprise You
4
MusicEminem and EZ Mil Team Up With 'Naruto' Star for New Track 'MADARA'
5
SneakersThe Air Jordan 'Space Jam' Collection Is Dropping at Foot Locker
6
Sneakers'Bin 23' Air Jordan 4: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App