More colorways of the popular Nike Air Max 95 are on the way, and the latest series features an unexpected theme.

Shown here are the upcoming 7-Eleven and Lawson-inspired Air Max 95 colorways, which are dropping in early July through the global launch partner Atmos. The sneakers that make up this “Convini” pack aren’t official collaborations with either of the two convenience stores, but rather new colorways that feature the duo’s signature hues.

The 7-Eleven pair features a predominantly white color scheme but is offset by orange, green, and red stripes toward the lower half of the upper. A majority of the upper for the Lawson-themed iteration comes in blue combined with red piping. Both pairs feature a white big bubble Max Air-cushioned midsole, with a brown outsole for the 7-Eleven colorway and blue for the Lawson pair.

Readers will be able to cop the “Convini” Air Max 95 pack on July 11 at Atmos-tokyo.com and at Atmos stores.

UPDATE (07/16): While the release of the 7-Eleven-inspired Air Max 95 is currently in question due to ongoing litigation between the convenience store chain and the Swoosh, the launch of the coinciding blue colorway is still on. In addition to dropping via SNKRS on July 25, the sneaker will be available on Complex for $200.