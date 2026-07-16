DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

This New Nike Air Max 95 Colorway Is Releasing on Complex

Here's how to buy the 'Blue Sapphire' Air Max 95.

Lawson-themed Air Max 95
The Lawson-themed Air Max 95 is releasing on Complex next week. Via Nike

More colorways of the popular Nike Air Max 95 are on the way, and the latest series features an unexpected theme.

Shown here are the upcoming 7-Eleven and Lawson-inspired Air Max 95 colorways, which are dropping in early July through the global launch partner Atmos. The sneakers that make up this “Convini” pack aren’t official collaborations with either of the two convenience stores, but rather new colorways that feature the duo’s signature hues.

The 7-Eleven pair features a predominantly white color scheme but is offset by orange, green, and red stripes toward the lower half of the upper. A majority of the upper for the Lawson-themed iteration comes in blue combined with red piping. Both pairs feature a white big bubble Max Air-cushioned midsole, with a brown outsole for the 7-Eleven colorway and blue for the Lawson pair.

Readers will be able to cop the “Convini” Air Max 95 pack on July 11 at Atmos-tokyo.com and at Atmos stores.

UPDATE (07/16): While the release of the 7-Eleven-inspired Air Max 95 is currently in question due to ongoing litigation between the convenience store chain and the Swoosh, the launch of the coinciding blue colorway is still on. In addition to dropping via SNKRS on July 25, the sneaker will be available on Complex for $200.

Related Stories

7 Eleven x Nike SB Dunk Low Heel
Sneakers

The 7-Eleven x Nike SB Dunk Is Canceled

Nike SB's 7-Eleven SB Dunk Low is canceled. The Japan-only release was meant to drop at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Matt Welty2265 days ago
Nike Air Force 1 07 Nike Air Force 1 01
Sneakers

Nike Air Force 1 Low ’01 and ’07: Retro Comparison

The Air Force 1 Low '01 is back, but how does it compare to the '07 pair?

Victor Deng28 days ago
Nike Air Max 95 Woven
Sneakers

Nike Adds a Woven Upper to the Big Bubble Air Max 95

The new 'Woven' Air Max 95 releases in June.

Victor Deng46 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App