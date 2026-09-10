Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble 'Greedy' Now Available on Complex

Nike’s Air Max 95 Big Bubble in “Greedy” is now available on Complex. Nike is bringing back one of its most chaotic, mismatched silhouettes with the re-release of the 2015 shoe in White and Medium Ash. The 2026 edition nods to the shoe’s original colorways, with different parts borrowing from “Neon,” “Reverse Solar Red,” “Bright Mandarin,” and “Hyper Turquoise.” The latest iteration replaces the shrunken chambers of previous retros with “Big Bubble” proportions: wider, high-volume Air units that run through the heel and forefoot.

The shoe presents two completely different personalities depending on which side you view it from. The left tongue acknowledges the “Grape” colorway, while the right goes for “Reverse Solar Red,” with their heels respectively matching. “Big Bubble” Air Max units opt for “Neon” and “Mandarin,” grounded by fully black soles.

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop Nike on Complex.