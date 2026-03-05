Sneakers

The 'Varsity Royal' Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Is Releasing on Complex

Here's how to buy the 'Varsity Royal' Griffey Max 1 retro.

'Varsity Royal' Nike Air Griffey Max 1
The 'Varsity Royal' Nike Air Griffey Max 1 is releasing on Complex. Via Nike

Nike is gearing up for the start of this year’s MLB season later this month by bringing back a classic Air Griffey Max 1 style soon, and fans will be able to cop the sneaker on Complex.

Releasing tomorrow is the return of Ken Griffey Jr.’s “Varsity Royal” Air Griffey Max 1 signature shoe, a silhouette that’s observing its 30th anniversary in 2026.

True to its original makeup, the sneaker features a white leather upper combined with blue leather overlay panels and hits of volt on the visible Max Air units in the midsole. Griffey Jr.’s “24” jersey number appears on the lateral sides of the ankle collar.

Readers will be able to cop this year’s “Varsity Royal” Air Griffey Max 1 retro tomorrow, March 6, on Complex for $180. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below.

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Varsity Royal”
Release Date: 03/06/26
Color: Varsity Royal/Black-Volt
Style #: DJ5161-400
Price: $180

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