Longtime collaborators Concepts and New Balance have reconnected this month to introduce a new sneaker project centered around the 990v4.

Dubbed “Patina,” the Boston-based sportswear brand and sneaker boutique confirm that their upcoming 990v4 draws inspiration from various antiques and vintage luxury items.

The sneaker sports a tan mesh upper that’s paired with premium brown suede overlay panels and burgundy accents on the heel counter. The sneaker also has Concepts branding on the heel tab as well as stamped on the insoles. The sneakers also come with a special box that looks like an old-fashioned briefcase.

The online drawing for the “Patina” Concepts x New Balance 990v4 goes live on Tuesday, July 14, at 12 p.m. ET for pickup at Concepts Boston. The online release will go live on Saturday, July 18, at 10 a.m. ET and will be available at Newbalance.com and select retailers on Friday, July 24.