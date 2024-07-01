These New Balance Sneakers Celebrate Kith's New Malibu Store

Fresh off of celebrating its new store in South Korea with an Asics Gel-Lyte 3 collab in May, Kith has another sneaker project in the works tied to the opening of its latest flagship location in Malibu, California.

This time, the global brand has tapped New Balance for a two-shoe collection, and included in the range are new 1300 and 580 colorways. According to Kith, the sneakers' tan-based color scheme is directly inspired by the new store.

Both silhouettes are equipped with a canvas upper paired with premium suede and leather overlay panels. The first model uses Encap and Abzorb cushioning in the midsole, while the latter pair combines Abzorb and C-cap in the midsole. It's worth mentioning that there is no Kith branding on these New Balance sneakers despite being designed in partnership with the store.

These Kith-exclusive New Balance 1300 and 580 styles will be released on July 4 at Kith.com and at the new Kith Malibu store. Scroll on for a closer look at the sneakers below.