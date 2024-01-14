Kith Is Dropping a New Balance 1906R Collaboration

Kith and New Balance's paths are crossing once again with the two seemingly readying a range of collaborative 1906R colorways to release this year.
Known for its subtle and easily wearable aesthetic, Kith has treated the mesh runner to a palette of cream, silver, and gold tones, harnessed by a blue-grey cage around the heel. The partnership is officially marked on the tongues and insoles. It's also worth noting that a black-based colorway with burgundy and gold accents also surfaced recently.
Kith hasn't officially announced its New Balance 1906R collaboration, but expect the usual thorough rollout from Ronnie Fieg and his crew soon.