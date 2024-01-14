Kith Is Dropping a New Balance 1906R Collaboration

Kith and New Balance's paths are crossing once again with the two seemingly readying a range of collaborative 1906R colorways to release this year.

Known for its subtle and easily wearable aesthetic, Kith has treated the mesh runner to a palette of cream, silver, and gold tones, harnessed by a blue-grey cage around the heel. The partnership is officially marked on the tongues and insoles. It's also worth noting that a black-based colorway with burgundy and gold accents also surfaced recently.