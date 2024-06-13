Ronnie Fieg Teases a New Asics Collab

We're only a few days removed from the "Seoul" Gel-Lyte 3 release, celebrating the opening of Kith's new store in South Korea, and now Ronnie Fieg has confirmed that another sneaker project with Asics is on the horizon.

Just moments ago, the Kith founder shared an early look at variation of the Asics Gel-Kayano 12 on X. The upper of the throwback running sneaker maintains the standard mesh and leather construction, but this version appears to swap out the original cushioning setup in the midsole with a different tooling.

It's worth mentioning that Fieg has altered the designs of Asics sneakers in the past and one of the more notable pairs was his Gel-Lyte 3.1, which featured the upper of the popular Gel-Lyte 3 and the tooling of Gel-Nimbus.

As of now, a release date for this Ronnie Fieg x Asics collab has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.