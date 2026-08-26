Sneakers

Lorenz.OG Celebrates 5 Years With This Nike Air Max 95 Custom Release

Here's how to buy the 'Menta/Dusk' Air Max 95 custom.

Lorenz.OG's 'Menta/Dusk' Air Max 95
Lorenz.OG's 'Menta/Dusk' Air Max 95 custom releases this Friday. Via @Lorenz.OG

British sneaker customizer Lorenzo Federici, who’s better known as Lorenz.OG, is celebrating five years since his brand dropped its first custom sneaker with a new Air Max 95 release.

Shown here is the “Menta/Dusk” Air Max 95 custom that’s releasing exclusively on Lorenz.OG’s website this Friday. The upcoming pair features a purple to orange gradient effect on the upper’s mesh netting to appear like the sky at dusk. The rest of the upper features a grey gradient blocking, with 3M hits toward the top half, with additional dyeing effects on the tongue. Breaking up the look is a yellow mini Swoosh at the heel paired with a black Max Air-cushioned midsole with a purple air unit at the heel.

This “Menta/Dusk” Air Max 95 custom by Lorenz.OG releases on Aug. 28 at Lorenz-og.com at 2 p.m. ET.

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