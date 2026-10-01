Donovan Mitchell signs extension with Adidas

In an interview with host Ashley Nicole Moss on the latest episode of Complex Bets Presents: In Motion, Mitchell confirmed his decision to re-sign with the Three Stripes. While many of the terms of the extension weren’t shared, it was confirmed that Mitchell will be getting at least 10 signature shoes with the brand.

“First and foremost, it starts from the beginning. I played in an Adidas school, I came into the league, I had a contract my first year. I win the Dunk Contest, we beat OKC in the Playoffs. Next thing you know, Adidas rips up my contract and said ‘We’re gonna give you a shoe.’ And that’s how it formed,” Mitchell said about his journey with Adidas.

Mitchell first signed with Adidas in July 2017 shortly after being picked 13th overall in the NBA Draft that year. Since then, Mitchell has released eight signature shoes, with the new D.O.N. Issue 8 recently debuting in July. For those who are interested in Mitchell’s full conversation with Moss, click here.