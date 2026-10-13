Sneakers

'Solar Gold' Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle Is Releasing on Complex

How to buy the 'Solar Gold' Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle releasing this weekend.

'Solar Gold' Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle
The 'Solar Gold' Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle is releasing on Complex. Via Adidas

One of the best sneaker releases launching this week is a new Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle collaboration, and the sneaker project is dropping on Complex.

Dubbed “Solar Gold,” the latest Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle colorway is said to be inspired by the sunset seen on the horizon of the Caribbean, while also referencing themes of growth and evolution.

Bad Bunny’s take on the Adidas Gazelle features a shifted hairy suede panel at the toe box and is paired with a standard suede material on the eyelets and heel. Contrasting black Adidas Three Stripes are featured on the side panels, with “Adidas Benito” branding stamped toward the heel.

Bad Bunny first introduced his version of the Adidas Gazelle in 2024 and last year, the duo continued the range with a multi-shoe “City Series” collection that was inspired by a different aspects of Puerto Rico.

Readers will be able to cop the “Solar Gold” Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle on Saturday, Oct. 17, on Complex for $140.

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