A pair of Bad Bunny’s Adidas Badbo sneakers are arriving this weekend and will be available on Complex.
The set includes a new blue-based iteration of the Badbo 1.0 as well as the debut of the low-top version dubbed Badbo 1.1.
According to the Three Stripes, the latest Badbo 1.0 colorway pays homage to the nighttime in Bad Bunny’s home of Puerto Rico. It features a bevy of blue tones covering the upper, offset by the sail midsole, and completed with a blue outsole.
The design of the Badbo 1.1 isn’t too different from the initial version, featuring a breathable mesh and suede construction on the upper and dressed in a simple tan color scheme. The most noticeable difference is the lower cut around the collar.
Readers will be able to cop both the blue Badbo 1.0 and the new Badbo 1.1 on Saturday, Sept. 26, via Complex. The Badbo 1.0 retails for $160 while the Badbo 1.1 retails for $120.