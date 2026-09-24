A pair of Bad Bunny’s Adidas Badbo sneakers are arriving this weekend and will be available on Complex. The set includes a new blue-based iteration of the Badbo 1.0 as well as the debut of the low-top version dubbed Badbo 1.1.

According to the Three Stripes, the latest Badbo 1.0 colorway pays homage to the nighttime in Bad Bunny’s home of Puerto Rico. It features a bevy of blue tones covering the upper, offset by the sail midsole, and completed with a blue outsole.