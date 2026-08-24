Adidas and Atmos are adding a new sneaker project to their long-standing partnership with a two-shoe Tobacco pack arriving soon.

Dubbed “Kouyou,” these Atmos x Adidas Tobacco styles pay homage to the changing colors of leaves in autumn. The brown-based “Momiji” colorway references the orange and red hues that certain leaves turn into, while the brown color is inspired by the bark of the trees. The “Ichou” makeup is a nod to the yellow color that certain leaves take on, while the blue hue is designed to show how they appear in the evening. Both styles come with co-branded insoles with graphics of the foliage printed throughout.

Both iterations of the “Kouyou” Atmos x Adidas Tobacco collabs are expected to drop sometime in October, but a firm date has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.