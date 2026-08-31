Sneakers

How to Buy the Anima Atomic RT and Mercury RT Sneakers on Complex

The eco-friendly Atomic RT and Mercury RT are available now.

Anima Atomic RT
The Anima Atomic RT sneaker is available now on Complex. Via Anima

Anima, the world’s first zero-waste footwear brand, just released its first set of eco-friendly sneakers, now available for purchase on Complex.

The styles include the Anima Atomic RT and the Mercury RT, which are made with the brand’s proprietary recyclable technology, 4EVERLOOP, allowing the sneakers to be recycled and repurposed at the end of each pair’s life cycle. Each silhouette is crafted from recycled plastic bottles and recycled polyester garments and both models feature a similar lifestyle running aesthetic.

The Atomic RT comes in white, cream, navy, and black colorways, while the Mercury RT is available in teal, stone, black, and blue makeups.

The Anima Atomic RT and the Mercury RT sneakers are available now on Complex. The Mercury RT retails for $190 and the Atomic RT retails for $200.

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