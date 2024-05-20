Tyshawn Jones' Second Adidas Signature Shoe Drops in June

Tyshawn Jones is adding a new sneaker to his signature Adidas lineup with the introduction of the Tyshawn II, pictured here.

Today, the long-tenured Adidas pro skater and the global sportswear brand revealed that the latest Tyshawn II is hitting retailers on June 1 for $100.

The skateboarding shoe features a low-cut leather upper, including dual-layered panels and perforations at the forefoot for durability and breathability. Cushioning the underfoot is the brand's responsive Lightstrike foam for the midsole. The campaign images of the Tyshawn II reveal a white-based colorway with black accents as well as an all-black iteration.

Jones' first signature Adidas shoe, the Tyshawn, launched in June 2019 and two years later, the brand introduced a low-top version of the shoe with the Tyshawn Low.

The Adidas Tyshawn II will be released on June 1 via the Confirmed app, Adidas.com/Tyshawn, and at select retailers.