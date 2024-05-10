Adidas Is Bringing Back Some of Its Most 'Spezial' Shoes Ever

Adidas is bringing back some very "Spezial" shoes. In celebration of the tenth anniversary of the Adidas Spezial line, the creation of Gary Aspden and Mike Chetcuti, there's a "Decade Pack" releasing as part of the Spring 2024 collection, and it has some really great trainers amongst the bunch.

For those who don't know, Spezial, or SPZL , is a collection that started in 2014 and takes from Adidas' past, mainly obscure footwear from the '70s and '80s, and recreates and interprets it for the modern day.

Many of the Spezial styles are influenced by the UK's love for Adidas that was birthed through the football casual scene and the footwear, clothes, and bags that supporters would bring back from European trips when they followed clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United abroad. Spezial also draws from the subsequent '90s rave scene that followed the football casual boom of the '80s.

The Spezial collection is of note because Aspden ran entertainment marketing for Adidas in the '90s and early 2000s, getting the brand on the biggest celebrities. And helping create collaborations with the likes of Kate Moss. He’s one of the brand’s most passionate collectors, and his archive of footwear is the stuff of legend.

The Spezial line has garnered a fanatic following and every season brings different footwear. This is the first time they've re-released product from the collection, and it's starting with a bang.