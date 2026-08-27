Sneakers

James Harden Previews Next Adidas Signature Sneaker

Here's a first look at the Adidas Harden Vol. 11.

Adidas Harden Vol. 11
James Harden previews his Adidas Harden Vol. 11 sneaker. Via @JHarden13

Not only is Adidas rereleasing the “Pioneer” Harden Vol. 1 soon, but the brand is also introducing a new signature shoe for James Harden.

Late last night, Harden tucked an image of his unreleased Adidas Harden Vol. 11 into his latest Instagram post. While the tech specs for the silhouette are currently unknown, the initial pair shared by Harden features a white-based upper paired with a matching mesh inner bootie around the collar. A wavy royal blue overlay panel wraps around the heel to the midfoot and onto the toe. While the previous models have used Lightstrike, It’s unconfirmed what cushioning the midsole will feature on this new model.

Despite an early look from Harden, official release details have yet to be announced by Adidas. Check back soon for new developments in the coming weeks.

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