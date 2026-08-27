Sneakers

Adidas x Brain Dead Barricade 13 Now Available on Complex

The two brands have teamed up for the new Barricade 13 tennis shoes.

A gray Adidas sneaker with a textured mesh upper, brown laces, and metallic silver accents on the side and heel.
Complex

Adidas and Brain Dead’s latest collab, the Barricade 13, is available to shop on Complex.

Brain Dead and adidas have built one of sneaker culture's most reliably unpredictable partnerships, including the Barricade 13. The pack arrives in two colorways—Silver and Magenta/Burgundy—built for players who have no interest in sticking to tennis whites.

Brain Dead's vision for the Barricade 13 was straightforward: fuse adidas' court-proven performance architecture with the Fairfax Avenue label's characteristically disruptive design sensibility. The result is a pair of tennis shoes that look nothing like what you'd expect to find on a baseline, yet carry every performance feature the Barricade platform is known for.

Where to buy the Barricade 13

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop Adidas on Complex.

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