A Ma Maniere Addresses Release Issues for Air Jordan 5 Collab

A Ma Maniére has issued a long-awaited update surrounding the shipping delays for its Air Jordan 5 collab.

In the latest Instagram post from the retailer, it was confirmed that an internal review was launched to pinpoint the cause of the shipping disruptions for its "Dawn" and "Dusk" Air Jordan 5 collabs. The sneakers were released in November 2023.

According to A Ma Maniére, two factors that hindered customers from getting their Air Jordan 5 in a timely manner included "increased seasonal demand across our service and supply network significantly affected processing and shipping times at our service providers." This resulted in their processing system being overloaded and affected orders not being processed in a timely manner.