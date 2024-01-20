A Ma Maniere Addresses Release Issues for Air Jordan 5 Collab

A Ma Maniére has issued a long-awaited update surrounding the shipping delays for its Air Jordan 5 collab.
In the latest Instagram post from the retailer, it was confirmed that an internal review was launched to pinpoint the cause of the shipping disruptions for its "Dawn" and "Dusk" Air Jordan 5 collabs. The sneakers were released in November 2023.
According to A Ma Maniére, two factors that hindered customers from getting their Air Jordan 5 in a timely manner included "increased seasonal demand across our service and supply network significantly affected processing and shipping times at our service providers." This resulted in their processing system being overloaded and affected orders not being processed in a timely manner.
In addition to revealing the concerns it faced in recent months, A Ma Maniére shared plans to ensure that the issues won't occur with future releases. This includes bringing in a new customer service and platform to aid with customer needs. The retailer also reorganized its fulfillment structure to ensure orders are processed to the highest standards.
A Ma Maniére also confirmed that customers who had their orders cancelled or unfulfilled due to processing orders will be added to a priority list and will receive exclusive access to future A Ma Maniére collaborations. The retailer also noted that all known customer issues, including those requesting refunds, have either been resolved or are being processed.