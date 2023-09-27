For fans who can’t get enough of the collabs between A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand, there may be some good news coming.

Sole Retriever reports that two A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 collabs are reportedly in the works and are scheduled to launch this holiday season. There are no leaked images of the purported collab at the time of writing, but the mockup depiction from the leaker account suggests the color schemes will follow a formula to that seen on previous A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan collabs. One is expected to don a sail-based makeup, while the other pair will come in black. Both versions are expected to feature burgundy accents throughout.

As of now, these rumored A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 collabs are reportedly arriving during Holiday 2023 for $225 each. Keep it locked to Sole Collector of new developments including a first look at the collab in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (09/27): Official images of the "Photon Dust" A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 colorway have emerged on the backend of Nike's website. As of now, the project is slated to release on Nov. 22 for $225. Grab a closer look at the shoe below.

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 "Photon Dust"

Release Date: 11/22/23

Color: Photon Dust/Black-Diffused Blue-Pale Ivory

Style #: FZ5758-004

Price: $225

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 "Black"

Release Date: 11/22/23

Color: Black/Burgundy Crush-Black-Pale Ivory

Style #: FD1330-001

Price: $225